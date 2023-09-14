Bombay Bicycle Club release new single ‘Turn The World On’









In 2019, London indie band Bombay Bicycle Club announced that their reunion having previously broken up in 2016.

“Since late last year, we’ve been getting back into the swing of playing music together,” they wrote on Twitter at the time. “More than anything, it felt great to be in the same room playing again. It made us realise what a good thing we have and has given us renewed energy and enthusiasm for the future.”

The band managed to squeeze in their fifth studio album, Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, in January 2020, just before the Covid-19 lockdown pressures kicked into gear. Since then, the band has remained active with an EP, several singles and a triumphant return to the stage.

Now, the band reveal ‘Turn The World On’, the latest single to preview their sixth studio album, My Big Day.

Speaking about the single and its accompanying video in press materials, the band said: “‘Turn The World On’ is the last song Jack wrote for the album and also the most personal”.

“Some of us became parents for the first time when we were writing and recording over the last couple of years, and ‘Turn the World On’ is a reflection on becoming a parent and the hopefulness of youth. To capture the spirit of the song, we tried to recreate Jack’s childhood bedroom for the video.”

Bombay Bicycle Club have also revealed plans for four intimate, acoustic shows in unusual locations in association with Sofar Sounds. Whilst the specific locations of each show remain a secret for now, they will occur in Cardiff, Leeds, London and Brighton in September.

Listen to ‘Turn The World On’ below.