The bodies of missing Lotus drummer Chuck Morris and his son have been found









Following a month-long search, the bodies of Lotus drummer Chuck Morris and his son Charley have now been found. The authorities made an announcement on Sunday, April 9th, saying that the bodies had finally been found after being reported missing 24 days prior.

An online post by the band read: “We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck and Charley has moved to a recovery. With help from the K9 team, there is a probable location on the lake, but logistical challenges including temperature, weather, and depth have prevented a recovery thus far.”

It continued: “It is unknown how long these efforts may take. While we are deeply grieving, we plan to celebrate Chuck and Charley’s lives, our memories with them, and what they meant to so many people.” Chuck and Charlie had been taking a kayaking trip in the Ozark Mountains, but did not return home.

Meanwhile, the Benton Country Sheriff Office wrote: “After 24 days of recovery efforts, the bodies of both Charles Morris IV (Chuck-Father) and Charles Morris V (Charley-son) have been recovered thanks to the technology and efforts by all personnel.” Lotus formed in the 1990s and wowed audiences with their eclectic combination of electronica and instrumental music.

