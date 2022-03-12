Bobbie Nelson, Willie Nelson's sister and bandmate, dies at 91









Bobbie Nelson, the sister of Willie Nelson as well as the original pianist in Willie Nelson and the Family Band, passed away this morning, Friday, March 11th.

The official statement from the Nelson family reads: “Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place. She was the first member of Willie’s band, as his pianist and singer. Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives. Please keep her family in your thoughts and give them the privacy they need at this time”.

Bobbie Nelson learned how to play the piano as a child and has been playing ever since, both with her family and independently. She joined Willie Nelson’s band in 1972 and has appeared on countless albums such as Red Headed Stranger, Shotgun Willie, Stardust, and To Lefty From Willie.

Nelson released her debut solo album in 2007, but music isn’t the only thing that she found her passion in. She also penned two books alongside her brother, Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of The Family Band released in 2020 and their 2021 children’s book Sister, Brother, Family: An American Childhood in Music.

Bobbie Nelson passed away at the age of 91, the cause of death unknown as of yet. She will continue to be remembered through her legacy of music, writing, and supporting her brother in his endeavours, as well.

If you want to take a listen to some of her music in order to remember her legacy, you can dig into her solo album, or return to some of your favourite Willie Nelson songs, upon which she will likely appear.