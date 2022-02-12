Bob Saget's autopsy reveals severe skull fractures









The unexpected death of beloved Full House comedian Bob Saget sent shockwaves around the world. It has been revealed by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office via an autopsy report that Saget died as a result of “blunt head trauma”.

“It is in my opinion that the death of Robert Saget, a 65-year-old white male found unresponsive in a hotel room, is the result of blunt head trauma,” read the statement from Chief Medical Examiner Dr Joshua D. Stephany. “It is the most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head. The manner of death is accident”.

Some corners of the internet have linked Saget’s death to Covid-19. The comedian did have the illness, but these official findings align with the statement released by Saget’s family on Wednesday, when they cited head trauma as the cause of his death, suggesting Saget was unaware of the severity of an earlier accident.

Saget was found dead on January 9th, 2022, in a hotel room in Orlando, Grand Lakes. His family confirmed this week that authorities had deduced Saget had suffered an accident while working in the city, “thought nothing of it and went to sleep.”

However, speaking to the New York Times, a concussion expert at the University of Rochester Medical Center noted that, considering the severity of the fractures, it was unlikely Saget would have been able to intentionally disregard his injuries. “I doubt he was lucid,” Dr Bazarian said, “and doubt he thought, ‘I’m just going to sleep this off.'”

It has prompted further scrutiny of Saget’s passing, with experts suggesting the trauma would have required a heavier fall than achievable in the circumstances. The autopsy also reported no different injuries to the entertainer. “This is significant trauma,” the chair in neurosurgery at Houston Methodist Dr Gavin Britz, said. “This is something I find with someone with a baseball bat to the head, or who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet.”

The suddenness of Saget’s passing, and his place in the hearts of generations of kids who watched him on Full House, will no doubt increase further speculation and scrutiny. The autopsy seemingly has left us with more questions than answers.

