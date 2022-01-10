Bob Saget, legendary comedian and TV star, dies at 65









American comedian and actor Bob Saget, remembered for his time as Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House among other projects, passed away at the age of 65.

Born in Philadelphia, Saget had a bright creative spark even during his school years. Although he had plans of becoming a doctor as a child, Saget’s English teacher stepped in to help him realise the artistic potential he could see in the young boy. He went on to attend film school, eventually entering the entertainment industry.

Before securing the role of Danny Tanner on Full House, Saget briefly worked for CBS on The Morning Program but his life took a different direction after he was cast as Tanner. For almost a decade, Saget hosted the wildly popular show America’s Funniest Home Videos and directed other projects such as For Hope and Dirty Work.

The comedian also landed the role of the narrator on the famous sitcom How I Met Your Mother and starred in Entourage. Recently, Saget hosted a podcast called Bob Saget’s Here For You which started back in 2020 in order to reach an audience and provide comfort during the trials and tribulations of the first wave of the pandemic.

According to the latest reports, Saget was found dead in his own hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes on January 9. While the cause of death hasn’t been declared yet, the authorities have confirmed that foul play was out of the question as there was no evidence of something suspicious and that it wasn’t drugs-related either.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the Saget family’s statement read. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”