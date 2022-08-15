Bob Odenkirk discusses 'Better Call Saul' reunion with 'Breaking Bad' stars









Fans of Better Call Saul have been getting increasingly excited about its finale as the most recent episodes have seen it become closely tied into the hit show it is a spin-off of, Breaking Bad.

Now, after seven years and six seasons, the appearances of both Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprising their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman have given everyone the nostalgia boost that they needed, and for Saul Goodman’s Bob Odenkirk, it was a stellar reunion.

When speaking about the experience with Access, he revealed how happy Cranston and Paul were to be back in the Breaking Bad universe as well as how fun it was. He said: “Those guys, I think, are very gracious, appreciative about what the show has done for them. And they love Better Call Saul, both of them, and it was a joy to work with them. Just so much fun, and to go out in the desert in a Winnebago, kneeling over an open grave… there’s nothing better.”

Bob Odenkirk had previously teased that Cranston and Paul would be back to shoot scenes in the show, and now he seems to have suggested that either one or both of them will return for one last hurrah in the grand finale. The Saul Goodman actor then went on to tell Access that he’s really happy with the ending but is sad that the show is coming to an end.

Odenkirk said: “It’s going to break my heart to see that, because of the actual story as it is, I think it’s beautiful. I’m so proud of what they wrote and gave us to do, and also, it’s going to be hard to say goodbye to this group of actors whom I’ve grown to love so much. If you work somewhere great, you know that when the day comes where it disbands, it’s going to be very hard to say goodbye.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.