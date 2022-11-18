Bob Dylan unveils new ‘Time Out Of Mind’ Bootleg Series box set









Bob Dylan has announced the arrival of the 17th volume of his long-running Bootleg Series. This instalment will focus on the period surrounding his 1997 album, Time Out Of Mind, in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

The new box set, titled Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997), is set to arrive on January 27th and will include a remixed version of Dylan’s 30th studio album alongside previously unreleased outtakes, demos, alternate versions and live recordings. It will be available across streaming platforms and in a five-CD or 10-LP format physical box set.

Accompanying the announcement, Dylan has shared a previously unreleased outtake of Time Out Of Mind track ‘Love Sick’. The famous track was released as a single following the album’s main release in 1998. The new release comes with a lyric video that uses Dylan’s original handwriting.

Other rarities appearing on Fragments include ‘Dreamin’ Of You’, ‘Red River Shore’, ‘Marchin’ To The City’ and ‘Mississippi’, which were all recorded during sessions for Time Out Of Mind but didn’t make it to the final tracklist.

Other tracks appearing in the box set were recorded during Dylan and his band’s 1996 Teatro sessions in Oxnard, California, before they moved to Miami’s Criteria Studios in 1997 for the main sessions. The fourth disc compiles live recordings of Time Out Of Mind songs from some of Dylan’s concerts between 1998 and 2001.

Versions of ‘Love Sick’, ‘Standing In The Doorway’, ‘Tryin’ To Get To Heaven’ and ‘Not Dark Yet’ were pulled from UK concerts, while ‘Cold Irons Bound’ and ‘Can’t Wait’ were recorded during the same show in Oslo, Norway. Other recordings were taken from shows in Tennessee, New Jersey, Buenos Aires, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Newcastle, Australia.

Following its release in September 1997, Time Out Of Mind scored Dylan his first Album of the Year award at the Grammys, alongside Best Contemporary Folk Album and Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for ‘Cold Irons Bound’.

Have a first taste of the new box set below with ‘Love Sick’ below.