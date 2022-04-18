Bob Dylan announces new 2022 North American tour dates









There are only a few things guaranteed in life: death, taxes, and new Bob Dylan tour dates. As the so-called Never Ending Tour rolls on into its fourth decade, Dylan will continue to bring his uniquely gravelly voice to every corner of the earth as long as he’s standing on two feet (and then maybe even a little longer after that point).

The only thing that could stop the Never Ending Tour was a global pandemic. Dylan’s planned 2020 tour dates across Japan and America were all cancelled so that the then-79-year-old singer-songwriter could keep himself safe from Covid-19. Those shows were technically in support of Dylan’s 39th studio album Rough and Rowdy Ways, but just like all of his tour dates since the late 1980s, they’ve been absorbed into the legend of the Never Ending Tour.

Dylan returned to the road in July of 2021 and hasn’t left since, winding his way through some of the smaller cities and more intimate performing venues that he has preferred playing in more recent years. He’s one of those artists that could easily do a large-scale stadium tour for two months out of the year and then take off for the remaining ten months, but Dylan clearly loves travelling the world and taking in as many idiosyncratic performances venues as possible.

That’s certainly true of his new slate of tour dates, which will see Dylan travel through the pacific northwest and the west coast of America during the end of May and the beginning of June. Those stops will include a two-night stand at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre and two three-night stands in California: one at Oakland’s Fox Theatre and the other at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre.

Dylan just ended his most recent string of tour dates at the Civic Music Centre Hall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on April 14th. He’s obviously not eager to put on the breaks, as these new tour dates will give the singer just a month of rest before he returns to the road. Obviously, anyone who has toured virtually non-stop for almost 35 years isn’t exactly looking to take it easy and stay home.

Check out Dylan’s full list of new American tour dates down below.

Bob Dylan Tour Dates:

May 2022

28th – Spokane, Washington, First Interstate Center for the Arts

29th – Kennewick, Washington, Toyota Center

31st – Portland, Oregon, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

June 2022

1st – Seattle, Washington, Paramount Theatre

2nd – Seattle, Washington, Paramount Theatre

5th – Eugene, Oregon, Hult Performing Arts Center

7th – Redding, California, Civic Auditorium

9th – Oakland, California, Fox Theater

10th – Oakland, California, Fox Theater

11th – Oakland, California, Fox Theater

14th – Los Angeles, California, Pantages Theatre

15th – Los Angeles, California, Pantages Theatre

16th – Los Angeles, California, Pantages Theatre

17th – San Diego, California, Civic Theatre

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.