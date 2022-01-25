Bob Dylan announces new dates for 'Never Ending Tour'









Bob Dylan fans rejoice: the man himself has announced details of a run of spring dates for his Never Ending Tour. The tour will relaunch in Pheonix on March 3rd, running for 27 dates across five weeks. Dylan’s website even suggests that further dates might be added, noting that the tour is set to run until 2024, by which time, Dylan will presumably have been pickled for posterity.

Pre-sale tickets for this run of spring dates will open on January 27th (that’s this Thursday), with a general sale beginning the day after (January 28th). You can buy your tickets here, although you’ll have to be speedy. You’ll find the full list of dates below.

Elsewhere in the world of Dylan, Sony Music has purchased all of the musician’s back catalogue in a massive new deal. The agreement, which was finalised last year but has only just been announced, will leave the rights for everything from Dylan’s self-titled debut album to his most recent LP Rough And Rowdy Ways in the care of Sony.

Speaking about the landmark deal, which is apparently worth millions, Dylan said: “Columbia Records and Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me for many, many years and a whole lot of records. I’m glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong.”

In that same statement, The chairman of Sony Music, Rob Stringer went on to say “Columbia Records has had a special relationship with Bob Dylan from the beginning of his career and we are tremendously proud and excited to be continuing to grow and evolve our ongoing 60-year partnership. Bob is one of music’s greatest icons and an artist of unrivalled genius.”

He continued: The essential impact he and his recordings continue to have on popular culture is second to none and we’re thrilled he will now be a permanent member of the Sony Music family. We are excited to work with Bob and his team to find new ways to make his music available to his many fans today and to future generations.”

Bob Dylan Tour Dates:

MARCH

3 – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre

4 – Tucson, AZ, Tucson Music Hall

6 – Albuquerque, NM, Kiva Auditorium

8 – Lubbock, TX, Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences

10 – Irving, TX, Toyota Music Factory

11 – Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre

13 – San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre

14 – San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre

16 – Austin, TX, Bass Hall

18 – Shreveport, LA, Municipal Auditorium

19 – New Orleans, LA, Saenger Theatre

21 – Montgomery, AL, Montgomery PAC

23 – Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

24 – Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

26 – Savannah, GA, Johnny Mercer Theatre

27 – North Charleston, SC, North Charleston PAC

29 – Columbia, SC, Township Auditorium

30 – Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

APRIL

1 – Greensboro, NC, Steven Tanger Center

2 – Asheville, NC, Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

4 – Chattanooga, TN, Tivoli Theatre

5 – Birmingham, AL, BJCC Concert Hall

7 – Mobile, AL, Saenger Theatre

9 – Memphis, TN, Orpheum Theatre

11 – Little Rock, AR, Robinson Center

13 – Tulsa, OK, Brady Theatre

14 – Oklahoma City, OK, Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre