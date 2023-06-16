Bob Dylan covers Van Morrison’s ‘Into the Mystic’ live









American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan covered Van Morrison’s iconic Moondance track ‘Into the Mystic’ during his concert in Alicante, Spain, on Thursday night.

It’s the first time that Dylan has taken on ‘Into the Mystic’, but not the first time that Dylan has covered Morrison. Throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, Dylan would occasionally bust out Morrison’s ‘One Irish Rover’ and briefly played ‘Carrying a Torch’ in the early 2000s.

Other Morrison songs that Dylan has performed in the past include ‘Real Real Gone’ from 1990’s Enlightenment and Moondance’s ‘And It Stoned Me’.

In terms of one-offs, Dylan has taken on Moondance‘s ‘Crazy Love’ and the album’s title track on different occasions.

Dylan has also played Morrison’s languid ballad ‘Tupelo Honey’ at two different concerts – once on its own and once with ‘Why Must I Always Explain’, which contains almost the exact same melody.

Dylan and Morrison have shared the stage before, most notably at The Band’s farewell concert at the Winterland Ballroom on Thanksgiving 1976. The audio and video footage from the concert would later be made into The Last Waltz, with both Dylan and Morrison singing vocals on Dylan’s ‘I Shall Be Released’.

Listen to Bob Dylan cover ‘Into the Mystic’ down below.