Bo Burnham wins first Grammy for his song 'All Eyes on Me'









Former YouTuber, comedian and singer Bo Burnham has finally seen the fruits of his labour at the world’s most significant music awards show, winning a Grammy Award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for the track ‘All Eyes On Me’ from his Netflix special Inside.

Beating the likes of ‘Fight For You’ from Judas and the Black Messiah and Agatha All Along from the Marvel series Wandavision, Burnham rightfully took home the award for his incredible self-reflective song ‘All Eyes On Me’. Fitting perfectly in with his Netflix special that prods and probes into modern internet culture and the epidemic of mental health problems that have emerged from the coronavirus pandemic.

Released in 2021 during the height of the worldwide pandemic, Inside garnered critical and commercial acclaim shortly after its release, with each of the featured songs now considered pop culture classics. Alongside his Grammy-winning number, Burnham’s special also includes such favourites as ‘Welcome to the Internet’, ‘White Woman’s Instagram’, ‘Problematic’ and ‘That Funny Feeling’.

Back in October of last year, indie music star Phoebe Bridgers released her own rendition of the Bo Burnham track ‘That Funny Feeling’, delivering her cover via Bandcamp.

Meanwhile, Burnham is currently working on a much-anticipated unnamed project, whilst he continues to star in sporadic independent films across the landscape of cinema. One of these performances came in the 2020 Oscar-winning film, Promising Young Woman which starred Burnham alongside Carey Mulligan and Alison Brie.

This came after the comedian released the celebrated 2018 film Eighth Grade, telling the coming of age story of a young girl played by Elsie Fisher.