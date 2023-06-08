Blur to play free show in Madrid following Primavera Sound cancellation









Britpop giants Blur have announced details of a free concert in Madrid following the cancellation of Primavera Sound on June 8th.

Blur were due to headline the festival, but it was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions in the Spanish city. Other acts who were set to perform included Yard Act, Turnstile, Halsey, Le Tigre, Self Esteem and many more. “Thursday’s Primavera Sound Madrid has been cancelled for safety reasons in view of the adverse weather forecast,” the festival said in a statement.

They continued: “Due to the persistent severe weather experienced in recent weeks that have affected the pre-production of the festival and in view of the adverse forecast that is expected for Thursday 8th June, with heavy storms during the afternoon, in close coordination and in agreement with the City Council and the local police force of Arganda del Rey and following the recommendations of the relevant technical reports, the Primavera Sound Madrid event on Thursday 8th June in the Ciudad del Rock of Arganda del Rey is cancelled for safety reasons, as well as the activity in the Cívitas Metropolitano scheduled for this Thursday.

Now, Blur have announced a performance at La Riviera in Madrid on June 8th. “Blur will play tonight at La Riviera,” Primavera announced. “Bookings for these events will be completely free of charge and will be available through Accessticket from 16:00 exclusively for full ticket holders and Thursday day ticket holders.

“Only one ticket can be booked per person and access is subject to venue capacity and conditions,” the festival added. “Thursday day ticket holders will be able to come on any other day of their choice, regardless of whether they are attending any of these concerts today.”

Before their appearance was rescheduled, Blur shared their frustration on Twitter and told their followers: “So looking forward to playing Primavera Madrid for the first time, gutted not to be able to play.”

See more Following the cancellation of Primavera Madrid today, blur will now perform at La Riviera tonight for ticket-holding fans. Doors open at 8pm.



Tickets will be available through Accessticket from 16:00 CEST, exclusively for full ticket holders and Thursday day ticket holders. pic.twitter.com/X6xMWfcK39 — blur (@blurofficial) June 8, 2023