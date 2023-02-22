Blur announce Paul Weller as support for Wembley Stadium gig









Blur have announced that Jam frontman Paul Weller will be performing as their opening act at Wembley Stadium. On social media, Blur explained that Weller will be opening along with DJ Steve Davis and the Selecter on the July 9th show. Outside of their stadium performance, Blur will also be playing Malahide Castle in Dublin as well as festivals such as Primavera Sound and Roskilde.

When announced, Davis took to social media to voice his appreciation: “Last time I played Wembley was in goal for Conventry but things have just gone to another level”. When asked about performing with Blur, Graham Coxon was excited to play the Britpop classics live again, as he explained: “I’m really looking forward to playing with my Blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs… Blur live shows are always amazing for me. A nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces”.

This marks some of the first shows that the band have done since their tour for their 2015 album The Magic Whip. Weller has also been complimentary of Blur’s recent work, praising their last album and turning up onstage with them from time to time to play songs like ‘Tender’.

After years off the road, Dave Rowntree compared the Wembley dates as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, saying, “We’re a band that’s done almost everything it’s possible to do… what an iconic place Wembley Stadium is, what an iconic venue. It’s just incredibly exciting. It’s one of these places that are secretly up on your bucket list, even though you pretend they’re not. I sincerely hope we are a band that can fill a stadium like that. I don’t want there to be four people and a dog”.

Tickets are still on sale for the Wembley Stadium dates, running for two nights on July 8th and 9th.