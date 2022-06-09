Blur guitarist Graham Coxon to release autobiography in October









Blur guitarist Graham Coxon is set to release his memoir on October 6th 2022. The book will be released under the snappy title of Verse, Chorus, Monster!. Blur bassist Alex James released an autobiography in 2007, but Coxon’s book will coincide with the band’s decision to reform in 2015. Coxon rejoined the band in time for the London Olympics, having vacated himself from the recording of 2003’s Think Tank.

A press release reads: “Among the noise and clamour of the Britpop era, Blur co-founder Graham Coxon managed to carve out a niche to become one of the most innovative and respected guitarists of his generation – but it wasn’t always easy.”

“Graham grew up as an Army kid,” it continues, “Moving frequently in his early years from West Germany to Derbyshire and Winchester before settling in Colchester, Essex. A shy child, he had a thing for eating soil and drawing intense visions; his anxiety was tempered by painting and a growing love of music.”

Coxon is considered to be one of the finest guitar players of his generation. For all his criticisms of Blur, Oasis founder Noel Gallagher was quick to highlight his admiration for Coxon in interviews. Oasis and Blur were just two of the bands to rise up through Britpop.

Suede led the way, although some of the bandmates had their misgivings with the genre. In an interview with Far Out, former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler said he felt the Britpop era was almost parodic, and felt deeply disconnected with the aura, because he grew up in an Irish household.

By the sounds of things, Coxon also had his issues with the era, which makes sense, because he pushed for Blur to embrace the harder-edged material on their eponymous 1997 album. Coxon performed his first lead vocal on 1997’s Blur.

His most notable vocal performance was the jaunty lead on ‘Coffee and Tv’, although he has sung secondary vocals on anthems ‘Tender’ and ‘Thought I Was A Spaceman’ with keyboardist Damon Albarn. Coxon is also a solo artist of some repute, and has collaborated with such luminaries as Paul Weller and Zak Starkey.