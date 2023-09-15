Blur, Dinosaur Jr, Garbage and more are reissuing albums for National Album Day









For next month’s National Album Day, a host of prominent names are reissuing classic LPs to coincide with milestone anniversaries. These releases include Blur‘s Modern Life Is Rubbish, which turned 30 earlier this year, Dinosaur Jr’s Where You Been, which celebrates the same juncture; and Garbage’s Version 2.0, which is now 25.

For National Album Day, Modern Life Is Rubbish will be available on a transparent orange vinyl, with Where You Been arriving in a limited edition double splatter vinyl.

Other records up for grabs celebrating their 30th are Eternal’s Always and Forever, James’ Laid, Paul Weller’s Wild Wood, The Cranberries’ Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? and Wu-Tang Clan’s Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

The other classic records celebrating their 25th anniversaries are Catatonia’s International Velvet, Duster’s Stratosphere, Fatboy Slim’s You’ve Come A Long Way Baby, Idlewild’s Captain and Simply Red’s Blue. Duster’s debut album comes in clear and black splatter vinyl, with Fatboy Slim’s release a remaster at half-speed.

Announced earlier this year, National Album Day is on October 14th. A spotlight on the 1990s, other artists reissuing albums this year include 808 State, Jeff Buckley and Stereophonics. This edition marks the sixth instalment of the event, which launched in 2018.

Check out the complete list of releases below.

The full list of reissues for National Album Day:

808 state – ex:el (2LP)

Ace Of Base – Happy Nation (Picture Disc Vinyl)

Babybird – Ugly Beautiful (2LP)

Belinda Carlisle – Live Your Life Be Free (Picture Disc Vinyl)

Blur – Modern Life Is Rubbish (2LP Transparent Orange Vinyl)

Bob Dylan – Time Out Of Mind (2LP Clear Gold Vinyl)

Catatonia – International Velvet (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Dannii – Girl (2XLP / 4CD Box Set)

Dinosaur Jr. – Where You Been (Limited Edition Double Splatter Vinyl)

Duster – Stratosphere (25th Anniversary Edition) (1LP Clear & Black Splatter Vinyl)

Eternal – Always And Forever (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Fatboy Slim – ‘You’ve Come A Long Way Baby’ (2LP Half-Speed Remaster)

Gabrielle – Rise (1LP)

Garbage – Version 2.0 (2LP Blue Colour Vinyl)

Ginuwine – The Bachelor (2LP Red Vinyl)

Hole – Live Through This (1LP)

Idlewild – Captain (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

James – Laid (2LP)

James – Gold Mother (2LP)

Jeff Buckley – Grace (1LP Lilac Wine Vinyl)

Leftfield – Leftism (2LP White & Black Marbled Vinyl)

Lighthouse Family – Ocean Drive

Marc Almond – Tenement Symphony (2LP / Deluxe 6CD/DVD)

Melanie C – Northern Star (1LP)

Nas – It Was Written (2LP Gold & Black Vinyl)

Neneh Cherry – Man (1LP)

Paul Weller – Wild Wood (1LP)

REM – Automatic For The People (1LP Yellow Vinyl)

Robert Miles – Dreamland (2LP)

S Club – S Club (1LP)

Shola Ama – Much Love (2LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Simply Red – Blue (1LP Blue Vinyl)

Siouxsie – The Rapture (2LP)

Songs: Ohia – Songs: Ohia (Colour Vinyl)

Songs: Ohia – Axxess & Ace (Colour Vinyl)

Stereophonics – Performance & Cocktails (1LP)

Stone Temple Pilots – Purple (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Stone Temple Pilots – Core (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Teenage Fanclub – Bandwagonesque (1LP Transparent Yellow Vinyl)

The Corrs – Forgiven, Not Forgotten (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

The Cranberries – Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? (1LP)

Tricky – Maxinquaye (3LP, 1LP & 2CD)

Various Artists – The Virgin Suicides (Music From The Motion Picture) (1LP Recycled Colour Vinyl)

Various Artists – HELP (12″)

Various/V4 Visions – V4 Visions: Of Love & Androids (2LP Clear Smoke Vinyl)

Wu-Tang Clan – Enter The Wu Tang (36 Chambers) (1LP Gold Marbled Vinyl)