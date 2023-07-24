Blur album ‘The Ballad of Darren’ currently outselling the rest of the UK Top 10









Blur is currently outselling the rest of the top ten albums in the UK combined. That information comes courtesy of the Official Charts Company, the organisation that assembles the UK record charts.

The band’s eleventh studio album, The Ballad of Darren, was released last Friday, July 21st. It was Blur’s first studio album since 2015’s The Magic Whip and only the band’s second LP since 2003’s Think Tank.

On its current path, The Ballad of Darren is set to become Blur’s seventh number one album in the UK. It will continue the band’s streak of consecutive number one studio albums that date back to 1994’s Parklife.

Other albums set to hit the chart this week include Greta Van Fleet’s Starcatcher, As December Falls’ Join the Club, and NewJeans’ Get Up EP.

Earlier this week, Blur announced the release of a deluxe edition of the album featuring two new tracks. ‘The Rabbi’ and ‘The Swan’ are the two additional tracks now included on new versions of the LP.

In our official review, The Ballad of Darren came in as an inspired, if melancholy, addition to Blur’s discography. “It may not be the most heartwarming album of the year, but the fearlessness and unflinching emotion that fills up The Ballad of Darren is more than enough to place it proudly within the Blur canon,” the review reads.

