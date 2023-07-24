Blur share two new songs ‘The Rabbi’ & ‘The Swan’ from ‘The Ballad of Darren’ deluxe edition









Following the release of Blur’s reunion album The Ballad of Darren on Friday, the band has dropped a new deluxe edition today which features two new songs, ‘The Rabbi’ and ‘The Swan’.

‘The Rabbi’ is the more upbeat and catchy of the two, while ‘The Swan’ has a more mellow, ballad feel.

The Ballad of Darren also includes the single ‘The Narcissist’ which dropped as part of the album’s original release on Friday.

This comes after the band’s frontman, Damon Albarn, opened up about feeling “lost” and “sad” while writing the album, explaining, “Sometimes, if you’re lost, it’s exciting because you’re in a place where you could discover something new. I think it helps with writing songs”.

Adding: “The songs are already quite accurate inventories of my life. I’m pretty open here on this album”.

This release represents Blur’s first album in an impressive eight-year span, following the success of their 2015 album The Magic Whip.

The band has also recently played a pair of Wembley Stadium shows and festival appearances, with support from Jockstrap, Slowthai, and Self Esteem.

Check out the full deluxe edition of The Ballad of Darren below.