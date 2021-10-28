‘Blues Brothers’ docuseries in the works featuring unseen footage









The brothers on a mission from God, John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd’s Blues Brothers, will return in a documentary mini-series about the film, featuring brand new, unseen material from the 1980 classic.

Charting the music and the contemporary legacy of the iconic characters, the new series will deconstruct just how John Landis’ film came to be, going back to the origins of the film in a sketch on Saturday Night Live.

As one half of the brotherhood, Dan Aykroyd told The Hollywood Reporter, “Last year, The Blues Brothers film was selected by The Library of Congress to the National Film Registry, and being in this most worthwhile cultural preservation initiative made us realise there remains more to this story”.

Working with Judith Belushi-Pisano, the widow of Aykroyd’s co-star John Belushi as well as son Lucas Pisano, the mini-series will be released through Utopia Originals. As Dan Aykroyd further explained, “Judy and I are pleased to collaborate with Utopia Originals to produce the only authorised, optimised, socio-forensic examination of The Blues Brothers and the world that created and embraces them”.

Explaining what will lie at the heart of the film, Aykroyd concluded by commenting, “Much will be revealed that even I, as one of the originators, might not have been aware of. In the end, it will be all about the artists and their music”.

Adding to Aykroyd’s statements, Belushi-Pisano also stated, “Opening that door is interesting and exciting and undoubtedly will bring a great deal of depth to the project…with this collaboration, we continue Dan and John’s original mission to share their passion for this music and, foremost, to celebrate the artists who created it. We expect this to be a significant historical and cultural investigation”.

With no distributor currently assigned to the project, a release date has yet to be confirmed.