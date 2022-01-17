Blu-ray release for Peter Jackson series 'The Beatles: Get Back'









At the tail end of last year, we were greeted by if not the greatest, then certainly the most intimate and revealing Beatles documentary to date, The Beatles: Get Back.

Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson was commissioned for his unique talent for filmmaking to arrange a 468 minute series of footage taken from around 21 days in the studio during the recording sessions for The Beatles’ final album Let It Be.

The three-part documentary series was released in November 2021 exclusively on Disney+ leaving many fans no option but to subscribe to the streaming platform if only to see their beloved fab four in the flesh.

For those who still haven’t had a chance to view the masterpiece, or would like a physical copy to add to the collection, the series will be released on Blu-ray by Zavvi on February 28th, 2022 for £29.99. This is a special price that will only stand for a limited time before increasing to £39.99.

The three discs feature all original footage of the band jamming, rehearsing and recording classic tracks like ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ and ‘Something’ as well as a few of the older releases from the mid-1960s.

Jackson and his team have managed to restore the never-before-seen film that had been locked away in a vault for 50 years. The quality has been enhanced to high definition video and the audio has been converted to the silvery, pinpoint fidelity of Dolby Atmos.

A compacted feature-length version, called The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert, focusing mostly on the January 1969 show on the roof of Apple Corps headquarters, will be released in IMAX cinemas later this month, before its wider global release in February.

See the trailer below.