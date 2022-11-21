Blossoms debut new song live at Newcastle show









Blossoms are on the road at the moment, and at their show in Newcastle, the band offered up a treat to fans with a debut performance of a new song. It would seem that the latest effort is titled ‘Big Word’.

The new synth-heavy anthem was met with uproarious delight by those in attendance and sent Newcastle’s O2 City Hall into pandemonium. Let’s hope similar scenes can be witnessed when England get underway today.

The band are currently on tour promoting their latest album Ribbon Around the Bomb. Their next show sees them arrive in Glasgow where fans will no doubt be hoping that ‘Big Word’ gets belted out again.

They have a further nine dates remaining on the UK and Ireland leg of their tour, wrapping things up in time for Christmas with four dates in Manchester which finish up on December 11th.

The band have become known for their fun stage shows since arriving with their 2016 debut. In fact, they even announced this tour with a quirky song declaring that “they’ll play all your favourite songs” and even “end on ‘Charlamagne’.”

You can check out a clip of ‘Big Word’ below.

NOT @BlossomsBand PLAYING A NEW SONG… Big Word! Live debut in Newcastle pic.twitter.com/wPoyjmY72J — At Most One Tour (@atmostonetour) November 20, 2022