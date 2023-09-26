Blonde Redhead share new songs ‘Sit Down For Dinner (Pts. 1 & 2)’









American indie rockers Blonde Redhead have released two new songs, ‘Sit Down For Dinner (Pts. 1 & 2)’.

When combined together, the songs represent the title tracks for the band’s upcoming 10th studio album Sit Down For Dinner. Unsurprisingly, the tracks form the core direction and narrative of the album, which takes its name from a passage in Joan Didion’s The Year Of Magical Thinking: “Life changes fast. Life changes in the instant. You sit down to dinner and life as you know it ends.”

“Sit Down For Dinner” is written like a journal and I suppose it’s confessional,” singer Kazu Makino said in a statement. “‘Part 1’ starts with me living on a remote island and contemplating what to do. ‘Part 2’ is me writing to my mother and father alongside inspiration from Ms. Didion’s writing.”

“It touches on death and destiny and how we move through our lives without knowing how and when the end will come (with no pity). I’m excited by the way I was able to put down my rather terrifying thoughts on top of “uplifting” music. You would never guess what I’m singing about.

Obviously, the two songs are flip sides of the same coin. ‘Part 1’ has a very languid and ethereal pace to it, detailing feelings of isolation and escapism among floating piano lines and ambient synth tones. ‘Part 2’ is more driving and direct, with a busy drum machine beat and more of a pop melody compared to the first part. Still, the lyrical sentiments remain the same.

Along with previous singles ‘Before’, ‘Melody Experiment’ and ‘Snowman’, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what Blonde Redhead is going for in Sit Down For Dinner. You could listen to me ramble on about it, but I’m going to save that for our review coming out here in a couple of days.

Check out the video for ‘Sit Down for Dinner (Pts. 1 & 2)’ down below. Sit Down For Dinner is set for a September 29th release.