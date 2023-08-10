Blonde Redhead share new single, ‘Before’









Shoegazers Blonde Redhead have returned with a new single titled ‘Before’, the band’s third offering ahead of their upcoming album, Sit Down for Dinner.

‘Before’ is a soft, dreamy track with playful guitars and a nostalgic undertone. Kazu Makino vocalises, “If I tell you now what I’ve done before, will you still love me like before?”

Kazu explained the meaning behind the song, sharing, “Some children seem quite knowing as if they remember their past lives… or at least that’s the impression I get. The song is a sort of celebration of that kind of quality in a young person.”

The new track follows the release of ‘Snowman’ in May and ‘Melody Experiment’ in June. The full record is due for release on Friday, September 29th. Their tenth studio album, Sit Down for Dinner, will mark Blonde Redhead’s first full-length release in nine years, following Barragán in 2014.

On the album’s title, drummer Simone Pace shared, “I know a lot of people eat and run, eat in front of their TV, or don’t care about it too much – and that’s OK – but we really do. It’s a moment for us to sit down and have time with each other.”

Blonde Redhead will follow the release of the album with a lengthy run of live dates this autumn and winter. The tour, which begins in San Francisco, will see them take on shows in North America, Europe, and the UK from October to December.

