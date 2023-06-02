Bloc Party share new single ‘Keep It Rolling’









British indie stalwarts Bloc Party have released a new single titled ‘Keep It Rolling’. The track features KennyHoopla for the band’s first ever collaboration.

Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke has said, “I’ve been a fan of Kenny’s for a while now, so when he came to London I jumped at the chance of getting in the studio together. We wrote a bunch of songs in one afternoon and ‘Keep It Rolling’ was one of those ideas.“

He continued: “I always felt quite attached to that idea so I decided I would like to bring it to Bloc Party, so we turned it into a song. It was all very organic.”

KennyHoopla completed the love-in by also stating: “I’ve always been a huge Bloc Party fan so this was a bucket list collab for me. I hardly do any features, so if I do one, it’s always for family. I’m happy to call Kele a friend and it was amazing to get to do a song together.”

The song follows previous new single ‘High Life’ which was released in April as the band continue their current tour with Paramore. However, as of yet, there has been no mention of whether Bloc Party will fashion this current run of singles into a new record.

Speaking about ‘High Life’, the band stated: “I wanted ‘High Life’ to sound like falling in love again, the start of a new love intertwining, cemented by nights of abandon and stolen moments of intimacy.” It remains to be seen whether this is also the start of a new chapter for the band.

You can check out ‘Keep It Rolling’ below.