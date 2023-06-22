Bloc Party announce new EP, ‘The High Life’









It has been announced that on July 21st, Bloc Party will release their new EP, The High Life. The project arrives via Infectious/BMG.

The band broke the news when taking to social media to share the title, release date, and cover art of The High Life. Presently, the tracklist for the new body of work is yet to be revealed, with the only song confirmed to appear on it, the recently released ‘Keep It Rolling’, a collaborative effort with KennyHoopla.

Notably, ‘Keep It Rolling’ was Bloc Party’s first collaboration. “I’ve been a fan of Kenny’s for a while now, so when he came to London I jumped at the chance of getting in the studio together,” frontman Kele Okereke explained in a statement.

Elsewhere, Bloc Party recently supported Paramore on their tour. Speaking on her BBC Sounds show Everything Is Emo, the American group’s vocalist, Hayley Williams, said Bloc Party were Paramore’s “number one reference” for their latest album.

She continued: “I’m really really thankful for this band, I’m so thankful that they’re back, they’re playing shows they’re putting out great songs, and it just makes me feel even more excited to get back out into the world.”

In late April, Okereke joined Williams on stage for the final night of the UK leg of the tour at London’s O2 Arena. They performed a duet of Bloc Party’s Silent Alarm track, ‘Blue Light’.

“When we were invited on the Paramore tour, we really wanted to get together and capture where the band was at and share that music,” Kele Okereke says in a new statement about The High Life. “We got in the studio with our friend Charlie Andrew and this EP was the result – we’re very proud of these four tracks and they hopefully offer a little bridge between Alpha Games and what’s next for the band. To me, it’s the sound of coming out of the wilderness and re-embracing life.”

Listen to ‘High Life’ below.