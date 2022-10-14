Blink-182 and Tom DeLonge with new single ‘Edging’









Blink-182 - 'Edging' 2.5

Blink-182 have shared their brand-new single, ‘Edging’, their first since the return of Tom DeLonge.

The official announcement of DeLonge’s return was confirmed earlier this week when the pop-punkers announced he’d come home. He left the group in 2015 to pursue other interests and was replaced by Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba, who previously hinted DeLonge was back in Blink in July.

DeLonge has now issued a public message on social media thanking Skiba for keeping the band alive during his absence. “Hi Matt-Tom DeLonge here,” the note starts. “I wanted to take a minute and say thank you for all that you have done to keep the band thriving in my absence. I think you are enormously talented (I still love and listen to your band to this day).”

“You have always been so kind to me, not only in the press but also to others. I really noticed,” DeLonge adds. “Emotions between the three of us in blink have always been complicated, but Mark’s cancer really put things in perspective. But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day. So from my heart to yours, thank you for being a member of our band.”

DeLonge takes the reigns from the off-set on ‘Edging’, and on the first verse, he sings, “I ain’t that cool, a little fucked in the head, They’ll be hangin’ me quick when I’m back from the dead.”

While Blink-182 aren’t at their best or reinventing the wheel, there’s no denying ‘Edging’ is a nostalgia trip. Cole Bennett’s music video for the new track is due to be released on October 15th.