Blink-182 to play first reunited concert at surprise Coachella appearance









The recently reunited classic lineup of Blink-182 will make their first live appearance as a band at this weekend’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Former guitarist Tom DeLonge rejoined his bandmates, bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker, in 2022. DeLonge originally left the group in 2005, causing their initial break up that year. When the band originally reunited in 2009, DeLonge stayed with them until 2015 when he departed to focus on his Academy of Arts and Sciences devoted to extraterrestrial research, To The Stars.

Barker and Hoppus opted to continue with Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba stepping into DeLonge’s role. After Hoppus’ cancer scare at the start of the 2020s, the Enema of the State lineup reconciled and announced a second reunion.

Blink-182 were not originally part of the announced 2023 Coachella lineup. Their reunion tour was originally suppose to kick off in Tijuana back in March, but that show was cancelled due to Barker needing finger surgery.

Blink-182 are set to perform on Friday, April 14th, at 6:45 PM PDT. Their concert will occur in the Sahara Tent, where their appearance bumps up against an Idris Elba DJ set.

See more information on Blink-182’s surprise Coachella appearance down below.

See more Take off your pants and jacket ☀️ pic.twitter.com/NvKQRYoGzY — Coachella (@coachella) April 13, 2023

See more See you at Coachella on Friday 6:30pm Sahara Tent @blink182 😎 pic.twitter.com/BTev2wGUUr — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) April 13, 2023