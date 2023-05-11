Watch Blink-182 cover Taylor Swift’s ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ at Detroit gig









American pop-punk icons Blink-182 are currently on their worldwide tour, playing as their original lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker.

DeLonge made his first appearance with the band in nine years at Coachella last month. Now, the reunited band are treating their fans to hit-laden sets across the globe while also teasing new music. However, this hasn’t stopped them from throwing an unexpected cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ into the set, performing their own rendition of the pop song at their Detroit show on May 9th.

As the band played their final song, ‘Dammit’, they segued into Swift’s 2012 chart smash, much to fans’ surprise. It appears that Hoppus is a big fan of Swift’s music, previously taking to Twitter to recommend her song ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ in 2021.

Blink-182 have been teasing new music for a while now, with DeLonge telling fans on Instagram that “This is the best album we’ve ever made.” He added, “Buckle up. I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all – close friends.”

In October, they released a single, ‘Edging’, an insight into their new music, which follows their last LP, Nine, released in 2019.

See more Mark Hoppus cantando ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ de Taylor Swift en la parte final de ‘Dammit’ durante el show de ayer de blink-182 en Detroit



