Bleachers share new single ‘Modern Girl’









After working with the biggest names in pop music, Jack Antonoff has returned to his band Bleachers with their latest single ‘Modern Girl’.

This comes after the band has recently switched labels to Dirty Hit, the home of pop-rockers The 1975. Antanoff had previously contributed song ideas and production duties to the group’s latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

This marks the first Bleachers song since 2021’s Taking the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. In lieu of traditional tours, the band had promoted their last record by playing shows on top of Electric Lady Studios in New York alongside St Vincent before taking to the road once concerts began opening up.

The previous album featured a star-studded cast of musicians appearing on various tracks, including Lana Del Rey and Bruce Springsteen. The accompanying tour also included Bruce ‘The Boss’ Springsteen coming out onstage for a few select appearances.

In a review for the song ‘Stop Making This Hurt’, Far Out said, “Pure pop in every sense, Antonoff obviously needs to fulfill some kid of itch that doesn’t get scratched by being behind the mixing desk. Having his own outlet to be a pop star would seem indulgent if his music didn’t hold up to the lofty standards of his production work, but at its best, it certainly does”.

Since the release of singles like ‘Stop Making This Hurt’ two years prior, Antonoff has been working on various projects for other mainstream acts. Outside of his main outfit, the producer has been working alongside Lana Del Rey on her last handful of projects and has been serving as producer on Taylor Swift’s last handful of projects.

While the band have announced the release of ‘Modern Girl’, there hasn’t been any announcement of a new album at this time.