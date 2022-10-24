Historic Black Sabbath pub set to reopen as a music venue









The Birmingham pub labelled the “birthplace of metal” is set to reopen after its closure in 2014. The Crown, located in the city centre, was a cultural hub in the late 1960s and hosted a weekly blues night, Henry’s Blueshouse.

Soon the venue attracted the attention of bands that would later become household names – such as Thin Lizzy, Jethro Tull, Judas Priest, and Supertramp. Future Led Zeppelin members John Bonham and Robert Plant were regulars at the venue, jamming with performers or simply watching from the audience.

The venue also saw Black Sabbath – back when they were called Earth – play their first gig together. Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi, who were members of the blues club, asked promotor Jim Simpson if they could perform a slot, to which he agreed. After supporting Ten Years After, Black Sabbath frequently played The Crown, playing lots of early material that would form their debut self-titled album.

According to music archivist Jez Collins: “From the early ’70s to the ’80s, it was arguably one of the most important venues historically, not just in the UK but globally.” The pub, which opened in 1881, has remained derelict since its purchase by a Japanese development company in 2014.

Now, plans are being made by the arts organisation Birmingham Open Media (BOM) to reopen the venue, although there has been no official timeline for the refurbishment plans. Collins added: “Can you imagine saying to bands ‘come and play where Ozzy, Tony [Iommi], Robert Plant, Jon Bonham and Judas Priest were jumping around on stage? I’m super, super excited.”

He continued: “I’m excited to see how we can bring The Crown back to life as a progressive live music venue, pushing forwards as it always did, while acknowledging and celebrating its past.”

Not only will the pub be turned back into a live music venue, but there are also plans to turn the rear car park into a “centre for digital inclusion”, which would help economically disadvantaged people get online and learn digital skills.

There are also talks of adding “boutique art hotel” bedrooms to the venue. The refurbishment plans should create at least 37 new jobs and help over 500 families through its digital hub.