Every song on the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack









With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever now in cinemas, we’ve finally been handed the full movie soundtrack. The Ryan Coogler-directed equal to 2018’s Black Panther follows Queen Romanda, Shuri, Okoye and the Dora Milaje as they struggle to protect their nation following the death of King T’Challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman). As a new threat emerges from the underwater nation of Talokan, the heroes must work together to save their kingdom from destruction.

The stars of the original Black Panther will reprise their roles in this new sequel, including Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett. Wakanda Forever will also star new cast members such as Dominique Thorn, who will take on the role of Riri ‘Ironheart’ Williams and Michaela Coel, who will play Wakandan warrior Aneka.

As well as a score composed by Ludwig Göransson, Wakanda Forever will arrive alongside a full soundtrack album titled ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By.

The soundtrack album features songs by the like of Rihanna, who wrote ‘Life Me Up’ as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020. Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently revealed that it was “much too soon” to recast Boseman’s character. Speaking to Empire, he said: “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast. Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window.”

He continued: “And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan [Coogler, director] poured that into the story.” The new soundtrack album will also include tracks by Tems, Stormzy and Burna Boy. You can see the full tracklist below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever -Music From and Inspired By tracklist:

‘Lift Me Up’ – Rihanna ‘Love & Loyalty (Believe)’ – DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna & Busiswa ‘Alone’ – Burna Boy ‘No Woman No Cry’ – Tems ‘Arboles Bajo El Mar’ – Vivir Quintana & Mare Advertencia ‘Con La Brisa’ – Foudeqush & Ludwig Göransson ‘La Vida’ – Snow Tha Product (feat. E-40) ‘Interlude’ – Stormzy ‘Coming Back For You’ – Fireboy DML ‘They Want It, But No’ – Tobe Nwigwe & Fat Nwigwe ‘Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one’ – Adn Maya Colectivo, Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj & All Mayan Winik ‘Limoncello’ – OG DAYV & Future ‘Anya Mmiri’ – CKay (feat. PinkPantheress) ‘Wake Up’ – Bloody Civilian (feat. Rema) ‘Pantera’ – Aleman (feat. Rema) ‘Jele’ – DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna & Busiswa ‘Inframundo’ – Blue Rojo ‘No Digas Mi Nombre’ – Calle x Vida & Foudeqush ‘Mi Pueblo’ – Guadelupe de Jesus Chan Poot