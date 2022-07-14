‘Black Mirror’ set to return for a sixth season









Black Mirror is set to return for what will be its sixth season and fans can’t wait to find out what new technological hell it can dredge up this time out.

Since it’s been away, reality has seemingly campaigned to bring it back with its own spate of nonfiction follies, and the creators have finally obliged with the sixth season set to be a dark exploration of the times.

It has been three years since it last aired in 2019, and this time out things are set to be a touch more cinematic with longer episodes and a bigger budget creating what are essentially mini-films.

So far, Vulture has reported that Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan have all signed on. With further unconfirmed reports that Aaron Paul, Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz, and I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu may join.

Naturally, seeing as though casts are unconfirmed for the episodes, you get the idea that season six is still very much in the early stages. However, with sources saying there are more episodes than season five this time around, surely that hints that at least the writing is all wrapped up?

More news is expected from the forthcoming Netflix series in the coming weeks, so we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

