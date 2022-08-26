Björk to release podcast series about her discography









Björk has announced her plans to release a podcast series deep-diving her own discography called Björk: Sonic Symbolism.

The series’ first three episodes are dropping on September 1st and begin in chronological order by dissecting Debut, Post, and Homogenic. She’ll be joined by an array of special guests, including philosopher and writer Oddný Eir and musicologist Ásmundur Jónsson. The show is a collaboration between Talkhouse and Mailchimp.

In a press release, the Icelandic singer said: “When I get asked about the differences of the music of my albums, I find it quickest to use visual short cuts. That’s kind of why my album covers are almost like homemade tarot cards. The image on the front might seem like just a visual moment, but for me it is simply describing the sound of it. I try to express it with the colour palette, the textures of the textiles, with what I am holding, the posture I am in, and the angle of it shows its relationship to the world.”

She added: “Also, the emotion of the mouth tries to share the overall mood of the album. Perhaps you can call it some sort of a sonic symbolism? Most of us go through phases in our lives that take roughly three years, and it is not a coincidence this is also how long it takes to make an album or a film. This podcast is an experiment to capture which moods, timbres, and tempos were vibrating during each of these phases.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with The Guardian, Björk has revealed her new album, Fossora, will be released by the end of 2022. The title means “waterfalls” in Icelandic and also translates closely to a Latin word for “digging”.