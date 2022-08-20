Björk confirms new album 'Fossora' will be released this year









Earlier this year, Björk teased the idea of a brand new album coming out sometime in the coming months. At the time, it was described as being something along the lines of a rave and would deal directly with the isolation felt by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Thanks to a new interview with The Guardian, we’re getting some more updates about the new LP today. In it, Björk has revealed the album’s title, Fossora, along with a tentative release date for the fall of 2022.

“Fossora”, as translated from the artist’s native Icelandic language, means “waterfalls”. It also translates closely to a Latin word for “digging”. Björk mentions in the interview that the album will be less in line with the initial rave idea and will instead have two major elements to the music: bass clarinets and the hardcore electronic dance genre known as Gabber.

“Here I am, this lady stuck in my living room in lockdown, and it’s a really serious song for four and a half minutes,” she explains about listening to Indonesian punk duo Gabber Modus Operandi. “And then it’s one minute of’ – she bolts up from her chair and starts pumping her arms to a silent beat – ‘WOO!”

“Let’s see what it’s like when you walk into this fantasy and, you know, have a lunch and farrrrt and do normal things, like meet your friends,” Björk adds on in typically non-linear style. When pressed, she also tentatively described the LP as an “in love” album centred on two sources of affection, naming the as-of-yet unreleased songs ‘Atopos’ and ‘Fungal City’ as being indicative of the concept.

Fossora will be Björk’s tenth studio album (not including her 1977 album recorded as a child) and her first since 2017’s Utopia. Earlier this year, Björk returned to the world of acting by appearing as the Seeress in Robert Eggers’ The Northman, only her fourth film credit since 1990.