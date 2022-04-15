Alexander Skarsgård on working with Björk in 'The Northman'









Robert Eggers’ third feature film contains a star-studded cast including the likes of Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe, in addition to actor Alexander Skarsgård and singer Björk. The 2022 action-adventure film, The Northman, is set for its theatrical release on April 22nd.

While Alexander Skarsgård was right on par for the casting choice in this Viking tale, Björk was the most head-turning casting choice, as the last time she appeared in a film was in 2005. However, it seems that she brought her very best to the set.

After working with the musician, actor Alexander Skarsgård described his experience, stating: “I felt very lucky. It was crazy. I don’t think you see it on camera in that scene, but we shot it in that burnt out barn after the big raid. And Björk when it was her shot, behind her I could see it was just this gigantic full moon right behind her head and it felt so perfect for that scene and her character and the way she looked. It was absolutely mesmerising and she’s so incredible.”

He continued, “[S]he was so sweet. She’s a very unique spirit and it was an incredible night. I go to Iceland every year because my best friend is from Iceland so I hung out with her there last summer and she’s just the coolest. She’s the best.”

In addition to appearing the film, Björk also plans to release a new album sometime soon, likely over the summer. However, a release date has not been confirmed as of yet.

If you want to check out the new film, The Northman, you can see it in theatres on April 22nd. You can also watch the full trailer down below.