Björk joins Shygirl for new version of ‘Woe’









Shygirl has employed the talents of Björk for a new version of her song ‘Woe’. The track comes on the deluxe edition of her debut album Nymph, and the deluxe version Nymph_o features the original track list as well as a swathe of remixes and guest appearances.

The new record will arrive on April 14th, and Björk has provided some new lyrics for the song retitled ‘Woe (I See It From Your Side)’. Björk opened up on her contribution to the song, saying: “Shy told me in her lyric she is talking about both different amourous interests and fame and how suddenly everyone wants something from you and you should be thrilled but you’re not.”

Björk added: “I decided to take an angle as an older ‘amour’ and give advice…because in “Woe” she is asking a question and I decided to reply to it from the SUFI angle which is: enjoy the wanting and the longing and NOT getting what you want but enjoy wanting it.”

The song explores personal relationships and the ever-present hunt for pleasure. Björk also noted these themes, saying: “How the whirling dervishes reach up when they turn, it is meant to represent that longing and being content with that. Also, on a more everyday personal level, it is about sometimes, when you are not satisfied in a relationship, you should not expect your partner to heal that or fix that. Rather look at him or her as a partner in crime or a fellow-not-getter – another human with that insatiable longing.”