Watch an 11-year-old Björk read a Christmas nativity story on Icelandic television









Nothing says Christmas like a festive nativity performance. Here, we’re dipping back into the Far Out vault with something to cheer you up. It is time to look back at an 11-year-old Björk as she reads a Christmas nativity story on Icelandic television in 1976.

Now, you will have to bear with us a little. After all, the unearthed footage is in Icelandic, so we can’t give you a detailed rundown of the specifics in Björk’s reading, but what we can clearly say is that even at this young age, the future pop music icon was destined to be a star. Though she would make her name as a punk, she Björk out so sweet.

The clip sees Björk take the lead as she reads the nativity story in her native Icelandic language, backed by some older children from the Children’s Music School in Reykjavik. Though the cuteness overload is very real, the artist revealed to DiS in 2011 that the religious aspect of life was not a focus. “Nature is my religion, in a way… I think everybody has their own private religion,” she said. “I guess what bothers me is when millions have the same one. It just can’t be true.”

The black and white footage is an incredibly sweet look at the very start of Björk’s meteoric rise to the top of the artistic mountain. This appearance would, ultimately, propel the young star to the top of the tree in her homeland.

The singer would soon be recording her own album before releasing the record on December 18th, 1977. While the record is unofficially credited as Björk’s first solo album, she decided not to include it as part of her official discography, hence why the 1993 release of Debut is accepted as her first legitimate record.

The process of the 11-year-old Björk recording the album – which has since been given the working name of Björk (album) – began after this appearance and a subsequent radio walk-on. From that moment, Björk picked up a record deal with the help of her stepfather Sævar.

The record was composed of ten songs that blended some originals and a selection of covers, most of which were translated into Icelandic. Most prominently, The Beatles track ‘The Fool on the Hill’ was translated into ‘Álfur Út Úr Hól’ and Stevie Wonder’s song ‘Your Kiss Is Sweet’ became Björk’s song ‘Búkolla’. The Beatles cover you can see below.

For now, sit back and listen to an 11-year-old Björk read a Christmas Nativity story on Icelandic television in 1976.

Source: Open Culture