Birdy shares new single ‘Paradise Calling’









English singer-songwriter Birdy has teased her new album by releasing the new single ‘Paradise Calling’.

Birdy, who rose to fame as a teenager with her cover of Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’, is set to share her new album Portraits on August 28th. The LP is set to be released through Warner Music, it follows the release of previous singles ‘Heartbreaker’, ‘Raincatchers’, and ‘Your Arms’.

According to a press statement, “Portraits sees Birdy take a liberated leap into the unknown, her timeless songwriting style now infused with a fresh, exuberant rush of energy and inventive, off-kilter production flourishes. It’s the sound of a creative stepping into a new world and thrillingly, finding her true voice.”

It also states that Birdy’s fifth album, her first since 2021’s Young Heart, represents “a new chapter and confident change in direction for an artist” for the singer-songwriter.

Despite being only 26 years old, Birdy released her debut album in 2011, and over the last 12 years, she has been evolving her sound with each album. While she started as a quaint acoustic talent, Birdy leans into the 1980s on ‘Paradise Calling’ to produce an alternative-pop anthem.

Earlier this year, Birdy completed a European tour which included a huge headline performance at the Eventim Apollo in London.

Listen to ‘Paradise Calling’ below.