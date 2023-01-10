Billy Nomates shares dynamic new single, ‘vertigo’









Billy Nomates - 'vertigo' 4

Billy Nomates, the soaring project of Bristol-based singer-songwriter Tor Maries, has just dropped a new single titled ‘vertigo’, the final song to be shared ahead of the full album launch of CACTI. The highly anticipated second studio album will arrive on Friday, January 13th, via Invada Records.

The new single follows the release of three BBC Radio 6 Music A-listed singles: ‘blue tones’, ‘spite’ and ‘balance is gone’. Discussing ‘vertigo’ in a press statement, Maries said: “I think vertigo scratches around the soul-crushing apathy you can feel for achieving or feeling life’s big things…”

‘vertigo’ is yet another certified banger and shows Maries’ eye for lyrical depth amid highly accessible instrumentals which perfectly straddle the line between accessibility and originality. It’s neither alienating nor boring.

The forthcoming album, CACTI, was recorded between Maries’ flat and Invada Studios, bringing a fresh sound following her highly praised debut of 2020. The preview singles have received heavy airplay on BBC Radio 6 Music with key endorsements from Iggy Pop, Florence Welch and Steve Albini.

The new album sees Maries dissect the rollercoaster past two years with personal and political commentary fraught with post-pandemic and wartime angst. The 12-track release embraces discomfort, or as she puts it, “70-80% of being bold is about being vulnerable as hell.”

“Writing CACTI took just over a year. I wrote very intensely and then none at all,” Maries added in the press materials. “(This seems to be the way I work best). I picked up old drum machines, mapped out things in my kitchen with the same small micro keyboard I always use and then raided the cupboards and rooms at Invada Studios to play and experiment with old synths, an upright piano, this weird organ thing. I hope everyone finds their own narrative in CACTI. I think it’s about surviving it all.”

Listen to Billy Nomates’ ‘vertigo’ below.