Billy Nomates announces second album 'CACTI'









Bristol-based songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Tor Maries (Billy Nomates) is back with her second album. News of CACTI arrives alongside the new single, ‘Balance Is Gone’. The forthcoming LP follows the Emergency Telephone EP and is slated for release on January 13th, 2023, via Invada.

Recorded partly in her flat and partly in Invada Studios, CACTI marks Nomates’ first full-length release since her eponymous 2020 debut. If ‘Balance is Gone’ is anything to go by, Maries has no intention of dialling back the more introspective aspects of her songwriting. “70-80% of being bold is about being vulnerable as hell,” she says.

Opening up about the making of the album, Maries explains: “Writing CACTI took just over a year. I wrote very intensely and then none at all. (This seems to be the way I work best).”

She added: “I picked up old drum machines, mapped out things in my kitchen with the same small micro keyboard I always use and then raided the cupboards and rooms at Invada Studios, to play and experiment with old synths, an upright piano, this weird organ thing. I hope everyone finds their own narrative in CACTI. I think it’s about surviving it all.”

The album’s first single, ‘Balance Is Gone’, is as angular and manic as its narrator. Billy Nomates channels the anxieties of a society struggling to find stability in a world where nothing holds the shape it once did. “It’s a lot to ask, balance,” Maries says of the track. “Does anybody feel on kilter? Has anybody achieved all that harmony? I don’t think it’s a unique chase. And some days, it’s good to acknowledge it got up and left the room.”

You can check out the video for ‘Balance Is Gone’ below, as well as the tracklist of the forthcoming album.

CACTI tracklist:

‘Balance Is Gone’ ‘Black Curtains In The Bag’ ‘Blue Bones (Deathwish)’ ‘CACTI’ ‘Saboteur Forcefield’ ‘Roundabout Sadness’ ‘Spite’ ‘Fawner’ ‘Same Gun’ ‘Vertigo’ ‘Apathy Is Wild‘Blackout Signal’