Billy Nomates takes a mellowed emotive turn with ‘Blue Bones’









Billy Nomates - 'Blue Bones' 7.9

Billy Nomates might not be renowned as one of the world’s great emoters, but with her sumptuous latest single she has borne her vulnerability like a slap to the face, and rather than stinging it charms in beguiling style. In fact, the ‘Blue Bones’ anthem is somewhat of a marked change for the emerging star.

With a soft synth-driven almost Tango in the Night sound, Billy Nomates has offered up a tender track with a sobering post-night out feel. The soothing tones of the music have a bittersweet quality that matches the resigned vocal take that is layered lovingly over the score. As she explained: “I think ‘Blue Bones’ is a candid conversation with my own depression. A part of me I have to talk to.”

However, she also added that the song is layered and far from a one-dimensional affair. “Like everything I write, after I’ve written it I spend the following months unravelling what it’s about,” she explained.

The song follows on in an evolved fashion from last year’s Emergency Telephone EP that earmarked her as an exciting and vitalised new voice in music. In her work, she remains joyously difficult to pinpoint which allows for the intent of the tracks themselves to shine through. Rather than sully her work in genre tropes, they can take their own amorphous form. This latest single is a shining prime example.

Accompanying ‘Blue Bones’ is a brand-new music video that proves fitting to the honeyed sting of the song itself. Directed by Tia Salisbury and starring then comedian Spencer Jones, the short is described as “a humorous yet emotional video about coming to the end of a relationship.” Sometimes all you can do is laugh, ay?

The stand-alone single comes ahead of her forthcoming UK tour. You can check out the dates for it below.

Billy Nomates UK tour dates:

NOVEMBER

23 – The Bullingdon, Oxford

24 – Mash, Cambridge

26 – Arts Centre, Norwich

27 – Leadmill, Sheffield

28 – Sugarmill, Stoke

29 – Arts Centre, Liverpool

DECEMBER

1 – Trinity, Bristol

3 – Cornish Bank, Falmouth

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.