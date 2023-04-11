Billy McFarland says Fyre Festival II “is finally happening”









Disgraced Fyre Festival co-founder Billy McFarland has said that the infamous festival could be making a return. McFarland took to social media yesterday to announce: “Fyre Festival II is finally happening. Tell me why you should be invited.”

McFarland, the fraudster who co-founded the original Fyre Festival in 2016, has since received numerous responses from Twitter users. One asked: “Tell me why you shouldn’t be in jail”, to which McFarland replied, “It’s in the best interest of those I owe for me to be working. People aren’t getting paid back if I sit on the couch and watch TV. And because I served my time.”

Andy King, the producer who featured prominently in the Netflix documentary about the ill-fated festival, has come out in support of McFarland. The co-founder pleaded guilty to multiple counts of fraud for the original edition of Fyre Festival. He was released from prison last year, having served just four years of his six-year sentence. He previously stated that he was “too scared” to watch the documentary about the event.

In March 2023, McFarland outlined plans to repay the $26million dollars he owes to investors in Fyre Festival. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Here’s how I’m going to pay it back: I spend half my time filming TV shows. The other half, I focus on what I’m really, really good at. I’m the best at coming up with wild creative, getting talent together, and delivering the moment.”

See more 🔥 Fyre Festival II is finally happening.



Tell me why you should be invited. — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) April 10, 2023