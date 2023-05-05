Billy Joel pays tribute to Gordon Lightfoot with cover of ‘If You Could Read My Mind’









Billy Joel has paid tribute to the late Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot by covering his track ‘If You Could Read My Mind’.

According to Lightfoot’s spokesperson Victoria Lord, the 84-year-old folk musician died at approximately 7:30pm on May 1st from natural causes at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. News of his death comes shortly after the musician cancelled his scheduled North American tour dates due to unspecified “health issues”.

Joel shared the footage of himself covering Lightfoot’s ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ alongside the caption: “So sad to hear of the death of Gordon Lightfoot. He was a lifelong musical hero of mine. His songs were the heart of Canada. R.I.P.”

Others who have shared tributes to Lightfoot include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He wrote on social media: “We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters. Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations and may his legacy live on forever.” Additionally, author Stephen King called him “a great songwriter and a wonderful performer.”

Meanwhile, Neil Young said on his website: “Gordon was a great Canadian artist. A songwriter without parallel, his melodies and words were an inspiration to all writers who listened to his music, as they will continue to be through the ages. There is a unique and wonderful feeling to Gordon’s music. Lightfoot is a Canadian legend. His song just came up today by itself on the Hearse Schedule. PEACE Gordon. Love Neil.”

Watch Joel’s cover of Lightfoot below.

