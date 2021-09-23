Billy Corgan is selling the Smashing Pumpkins gear on Reverb marketplace







Billy Corgan, frontman of Smashing Pumpkins, has revealed that he will be returning to the online marketplace Reverb, where he will be selling over 100 pieces of his personal musical equipment. The sale is set to begin on Wednesday, September 29th.

On the listing, fans will find a haul of guitars, synths, amps, and effects pedals. It will also include an array of specialist hardware that Corgan used on recordings and tours throughout Smashing Pumpkins’ 33-year career. One particular highlight comes in the form of the pair of Kurzweil K2500 synthesisers that Corgan played in the studio for 1998’s Adore and 2000’s Machina’ LPs. The keyboards were also used on the tour that followed the release of Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness in 1995.

In addition, a stunning selection of Corgan’s most treasured guitars will also be up for sale, including his custom-made Yamaha SA2200, a semi-hollow body that the frontman used on the recordings for 2012’s Oceana, as well as the tour that followed. A beautiful 12-string Taylor 885 that featured prominently in many of the band’s later records will also be up for grabs.

The sale will also include some studio-specific hardware, such as the 1960 Drawmer stereo compressor which has been a fixture of Corgan’s own home studio for many years. In a statement, Corgan told Reverb: “I used it on all my home demos, from Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness to the Machina albums.”

Corgan will also be taking the opportunity to rid himself of some of his pre-amps. Two gold Marshall JMP-1s, the singer described as “vintage pieces straight out of the ‘90s” will be available for purchase, as will the three ADA MP-1s that were used on the Pumpkins’ debut album Gish in 1991.

“I would run it into a Marshall head. That was my main sound from ’89 or ’90 through ’92,” Corgan explained. Log on to the Reverb marketplace this Wednesday to get your hands on some of Corgan’s stunning gear.

Comments