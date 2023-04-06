Billy Corgan reflects on ‘Mellon Collie’: “What I bring to the table doesn’t really fit into mainstream culture”









Smashing Pumpkins musician Billy Corgan has been reflecting on his place in culture while promoting his new wrestling show which is set to tour in Australia.

With the third instalment of his album series, Atum: Act Three, set to arrive on April 21st, the Smashing Pumpkins are enjoying a revival period despite recent controversies. Nevertheless, Corgan remains satisfied that they still remain on the outskirts of the mainstream.

“I started doing it during the pandemic and knew it was a crazy idea, but I did it,” Corgan said. “When it was pretty much done, people were saying ‘it’s a terrible idea’ and ‘you shouldn’t do it’, but it’s strange, when you’re a musician and people try to talk you out of putting out music.”

He continued to explain to the Sydney Morning Herald: “The craziest thing I did in my 20s was to make Mellon Collie. Everybody told me that was a bad idea, and it became our biggest selling album.”

He puts this ethos down to the history of alternative culture in America. “There’s a long history, going back to the Beat writers in America, where people realised ‘what I’m interested in and what I bring to the table doesn’t really fit into mainstream culture’.”

With plenty of shows ahead, Corgan concluded: “I don’t begrudge mainstream festivals for becoming more mainstream, it’s business, but luckily the Pumpkins are in a position to bring some alternative forces together, and that feels good to us.”