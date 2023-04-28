Billy Corgan picks out “the most important hard rock band of the ’70s”









After years of being known as one of the pioneers of the alternative scene, Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins has opened up about who considers to be one of the “most important rock bands of the ‘70s”. Corgan is currently doing press for The Pumpkins’ latest album Atum, which is the third part of a three-album trilogy.

When talking about some of his influences during an interview with Revolver, Corgan mentioned Judas Priest among one of his favourite acts, saying, “They are arguably the most important hard rock band of the ‘70s. Priest forged their own path. I remember seeing them in about 1982. Rob Halford still sounds incredible at his robust age. They’re criminally underrated and it’s nice to see them getting their due after 50 years”.

Judas Priest were known as one of the first heavy metal bands following acts like Black Sabbath. For the one track to pick out, Corgan singled out the song ‘Victim of Changes’ from their sophomore effort Sad Wings of Destiny. This record marked one of the first creative endeavours with Rob Halford after original singer Al Atkins left shortly before the recording of their debut Rocka Rolla.

After years of being eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Judas Priest were honoured at last year’s ceremony and continue to release new music with 2018’s Firepower. Corgan would go on to mention different metal acts that he took inspiration from, including Metallica, Savatage and Dokken.