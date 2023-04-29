Billy Bragg shares Michael Stipe cover of ‘Another Girl Another Planet’









Footage has resurfaced of R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe performing the song ‘Another Girl Another Planet’ in early 1990. The clip also features fellow alternative rock superstars such as Natalie Merchant of 10,000 Maniacs and Billy Bragg.

‘Another Girl Another Planet’ was one of the first breakout singles from the UK punk band The Only Ones. Although it was released in 1978, it didn’t see chart success until years later, peaking at No. 44 in July of 1981. A few years after the single caught fire, R.E.M. would release their debut album Murmur, which marked the beginning of their alternative rock career.

After uploading footage to YouTube, Bragg would reminisce about the clip and all of the other musicians present, stating, “Love this clip of Michael Stipe, Natalie Merchant, Wiggy and myself playing ‘Another Girl Another Planet’ backed by Sid Griffin and the Cole Porters”. Bragg had just released his folk album The Internationale at the time while Stipe had been riding the wave of R.E.M.’s success with Green, which boasted singles like ‘Orange Crush’ and ‘Stand’.

‘Another Girl Another Planet’ would also get a second life in the ’00s when it was covered by pop punk band Blink-182 for their greatest hits record. Each of these iconic musicians would meet again to cover material, covering John Prine’s ‘Hello In There’ later that year in Berlin.