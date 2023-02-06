Billie Marten shares new song ‘Nothing But Mine’









Billie Marten - 'Nothing But Mine' 4

British folk singer-songwriter Billie Marten has a new album, Drop Cherries, coming out in April. We’ve already been given the first taste of the LP with the stirring single ‘This Is How We Move’. Now, we’re getting our second look into the new album with the latest single, ‘Nothing But Mine’.

Like ‘This Is How We Move’, ‘Nothing But Mine’ rides high on Marten’s singular ability to float through her songs like a benevolent spirit. She hits a bit harder here as she slams out a few piano chords, but once the song’s ethereal slide guitars come to the fore, Marten finds that signature weightless quality that surrounds all of her music. In ways obvious and subtle, ‘Nothing But Mine’ also connects back to Marten’s previous album, 2021’s Flora Fauna.

“This was one we did right after dinner, everyone was loose, I started playing the song on the honky tonk in the corner,” Martin explained in a statement. “No one knew the song, this was I think the first/second take, it’s all about fluidity and losing yourself in the throes of subconsciousness. The line ‘wash my mouth, empty out all the dirt that you found’ was in reference to the dirt I carried from the previous album (cover), eradicating the judgement and darkness. I really enjoyed this one.”

While it lacks some of the deeper and more impactful elements of her best songs, ‘Nothing But Mine’ is another solid effort from a young artist who continues to add to an ever-growing list of great songs. Keep in mind that Marten is only 23 – she’s still got a whole life and career ahead of her. And yet, there are three full-length studio albums, three EPs, and a whole host of singles to Marten’s name already.

Some might see constant work as being antithetical to being an artist. But the damn dirty truth is that being a musician is a job. You need to constantly keep going, or you’re going to be forgotten. The trick is to make it look like you’re not trying very hard. On sound and spirit alone, Marten is the most laid-back hard worker I have seen in modern music. That would be all well and good if the music was just average, but it’s not – everyone should be paying closer attention to Marten and her talents. The time to get on the bandwagon is right now.

Check out ‘Nothing But Mine’ down below. Drop Cherries is set for an April 7th release.