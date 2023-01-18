Billie Marten announces new album 'Drop Cherries'









Billie Marten - 'This Is How We Move' 4

British singer-songwriter Billie Marten has returned to announce her fourth full-length studio album, Drop Cherries. The new release will come out later this year on April 7th.

Drop Cherries will be Marten’s first new album since 2021’s fantastic Flora Fauna. To preview the upcoming LP, Marten has shared the album’s first promotional single, ‘This Is How We Move’.

With Marten’s signature acoustic-folk focus squarely intact from her previous material, ‘This Is How We Move’ almost overflows into country territory with its slight twang. The wide-open composition has room for bowed double bass and floating keyboard lines. In fact, everything in ‘This Is How We Move’ sounds like it’s floating above the air.

Marten describes the new tracks as “a song about finding the natural rhythm and pacing between two people. Working together and flowing as one – the relationship dance. John Martyn / JJ Cale ease of recording. Double bass Nick Pini. ‘You keep the garden, and I’ll take the view, this is how we move.’ Different wants and needs, catering for each other’s happiness. DESERVING TO BE LOVED.”

“When I’m trying to write, the creative door is closed most of the time,” Marten says. “When it briefly opens, I know I’ve stumbled across moments of true emotion and insight; they give no warning and are often unpredictable. I can’t force the process, something I’m realising more with each album. And that’s why I know that Drop Cherries is a collection of songs expressing genuine intuitive feeling.”

The album’s title is taken from a phrase that Marten had heard from a friend just before the recording process began, and the LP’s title track came soon after. “Dropping cherries is such a strong, visceral image that I tried to channel throughout recording in Somerset and Wales, to capture the vibrancy, unpredictability, and occasional chaos one experiences within a relationship,” Marten claims.

“Imagine stamping blood-red cherries onto a clean, cream carpet and tell me that’s not how love feels,” she adds. “I’m simply searching for clarity. I’m re-examining the same feelings I had when I first started writing: I feel different to others, so I’ll write about what that’s like and see if I can work out why that is. If I ever do, maybe I’ll stop writing.”

Hopefully, that doesn’t happen any time soon. Check out the audio for ‘This Is How We Move’ down below. Drop Cherries is set for an April 7th release.