Billie Joe Armstrong "renouncing" US citizenship after Roe v. Wade decision









Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told a British crowd this weekend that he’s “renouncing” his American citizenship following the US Supreme Court’s monumental decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Performing at The London Stadium as part of the lengthy ‘Hella Mega’ tour alongside Fall Out Boy and Weezer Friday, the night that the decision was announced, the ‘Basket Case‘ singer proclaimed: “Fuck America, I’m fucking renouncing my citizenship. I’m fucking coming here.”

The punk hero explained, “There’s just too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country.” He maintained his position by saying, “Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

At the tour’s next stop in Huddersfield on Saturday night, Armstrong continued to display his disdain for the Supreme Court and their decision, telling the audience, “fuck the Supreme Court of America” just before they jumped into their fan favourite ‘American Idiot.’

This weekend saw a host of American artists who were performing in the UK use their platform to protest what’s happening back home. Heavyweights such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Phoebe Bridgers all featured at Glastonbury at the weekend, and each condemned the Supreme Court’s decision.

Rodrigo made the headlines when she brought out Lily Allen to perform ‘Fuck You’, dedicated to five specific Justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. “We hate you!” Rodrigo cried.

Country-pop icon Kacey Musgraves also got in on the action at Worthy Farm. “Honestly I’m thinking about never going back to America,” She told her audience. “Anyone know anyone with positions for sheep farming? That sounds really good right now.” Elsewhere in her set she clarified, “I meant what I said, it’s a scary time to be an American right now.”

