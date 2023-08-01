Billie Eilish to power Lollapalooza set with solar farm
Tue 1st Aug 2023 09.45 BST

Billie Eilish has announced plans to power her upcoming headline set at Lollapalooza through solar power.

Eilish’s future-thinking set at the legendary Chicago festival is part of the Music Decarbonization Project, a foundation the singer founded with the environmental non-profit organisation Revert. To fuel part of the energy used in her set, a zero-emissions battery systems will be powered by a temporary solar farm on the festival grounds supplied by Overdrive Energy Solutions.

Reverb co-founder Adam Gardner in a statement: “We hope and believe this will be a watershed moment for the music industry. There are real climate solutions available right here, right now.”

He continued: “By showcasing this technology with one of the biggest artists in the world, on one of the most revered festival stages, we’re accelerating the necessary transition toward a decarbonized future, for music and beyond.”

Eilish previously teamed up with Reverb throughout her Happier Than Ever world tour. On the run of shows, the Grammy-winning musician eliminated 117,000 single-use plastic water bottles, saved 8.8million gallons of water by serving plant-based meals to artists and crew. Additionally, they also neutralised 15,000 tonnes of CO2e.

Additionally, at each concert, there was a Fan Action stall, where those attending the concert could find out more about the climate emergency.

Meanwhile, Eilish recently explained how the Barbie soundtrack helped get her out of a creative rut. “Honestly, that song was the first thing we’d written in a minute. Even though we were coming up with ideas and coming up with this and that, I remember after we wrote that first half, I go, ‘I think we still got it.’ We were really in a zone of feeling like we lost it and feeling like, man, I don’t know if we can do this anymore,” she told Apple Music.

