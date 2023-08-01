Billie Eilish to power Lollapalooza set with solar farm









Billie Eilish has announced plans to power her upcoming headline set at Lollapalooza through solar power.

Eilish’s future-thinking set at the legendary Chicago festival is part of the Music Decarbonization Project, a foundation the singer founded with the environmental non-profit organisation Revert. To fuel part of the energy used in her set, a zero-emissions battery systems will be powered by a temporary solar farm on the festival grounds supplied by Overdrive Energy Solutions.

Reverb co-founder Adam Gardner in a statement: “We hope and believe this will be a watershed moment for the music industry. There are real climate solutions available right here, right now.”

He continued: “By showcasing this technology with one of the biggest artists in the world, on one of the most revered festival stages, we’re accelerating the necessary transition toward a decarbonized future, for music and beyond.”

Eilish previously teamed up with Reverb throughout her Happier Than Ever world tour. On the run of shows, the Grammy-winning musician eliminated 117,000 single-use plastic water bottles, saved 8.8million gallons of water by serving plant-based meals to artists and crew. Additionally, they also neutralised 15,000 tonnes of CO2e.

Additionally, at each concert, there was a Fan Action stall, where those attending the concert could find out more about the climate emergency.

Meanwhile, Eilish recently explained how the Barbie soundtrack helped get her out of a creative rut. “Honestly, that song was the first thing we’d written in a minute. Even though we were coming up with ideas and coming up with this and that, I remember after we wrote that first half, I go, ‘I think we still got it.’ We were really in a zone of feeling like we lost it and feeling like, man, I don’t know if we can do this anymore,” she told Apple Music.